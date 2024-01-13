Commerce City family claims they had no power or heat in their home amid cold snap

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Denver7 is looking into a woman’s concerns after she claims she returned to her Commerce City home after being hospitalized, to find that she had no power or heat during these freezing temperatures.

"It's very frustrating," said Amie Howser-Grezesowiak, who tells Denver7 that it's been a very difficult past 24 hours for her and her 7-year-old son Zabriel.

"You know, to have a child that has to go through it, it's more frustrating. I'm a mother, I can do it — I can handle it, but a 7-year-old little boy?"

Howser-Grezesowiak said she returned home Friday night after being hospitalized for a few days with the flu to find that her house had no electricity and no heat.

"Me and my son we were funneled in blankets together," she said.

She decided to contact Denver7 for help.

When we met up with them on Saturday morning, she, her son and her dog were in the car trying to stay warm.

She claims when she contacted her landlord, they told her it would likely take a few days to fix the issues.

"They were telling me that it was possible they couldn't have nobody out here until Tuesday," she said.

Howser-Grezesowiak tells us, she quickly saw results after she told her landlord she'd be contacting Denver7.

"Less than two hours, they had somebody out here. When they were telling me before they couldn't have anybody out here until Tuesday and the minute that I said that I was calling the news, things changed. Automatically I got results and it's sad that it has to be pushed to that degree to get something done. It's just not fair," she said.

Denver7 reached out to Amie's landlord, Gatorcap Properties, for a statement, but they have yet to respond.