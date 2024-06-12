Comicstorian, popular YouTuber and Windsor resident, killed in single-vehicle crash near Fort Collins

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A popular YouTuber and Windsor resident who brought comic books to life in audio dramas was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Fort Collins over the weekend, a spokesperson with the Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday.

Benny Potter, more commonly known as Comicstorian, was driving south on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his is silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate, according to CSP spokesperson.

Troopers said his vehicle continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before it rolled multiple times.

Potter, 40, was wearing his seat belt but succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene, the spokesperson said. No one was inside the vehicle at the time, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a news release.

The CSP spokesperson said there are currently no indications that impairment or excessive speed were factors in the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the deadly crash remains ongoing.

Comicstorian went live 10 years ago on YouTube. The account has over 3 million subscribers.