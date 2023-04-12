Colt's recovery inspires staff at Dumb Friends League's Harmony Equine Center

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — When Blossom the colt first arrived at the Dumb Friends League’s Harmony Equine Center in March, he was a frightening sight.

Blossom had been relinquished to the Colorado Humane Society by his owners during an animal mistreatment investigation. He was covered in mud so thick it suctioned him to the ground. His legs were so weak they gave out several times a day, and he was too weak to get himself back up.

Still, he stole the hearts of the staff at the Harmony Equine Center and they knew they needed to do everything they could to help him.

“Our amazing crew took him under their wing, and everyone has kept a close eye on him, mixing his wet mashes, encouraging him to eat, administering his many medications, grooming the filth from his coat and wiping the shavings out of his eyes,” said Dumb Friends League Field Services Veterinarian Dr. Courtney Diehl.

Blossom’s condition soon started improving. The 300-pound colt soon started nickering at the staff on occasion, emerging from the shy shadow of a baby he was when he first arrived.

“He’s gotten brave enough to be curious about the people helping him,” Dr. Diehl said. “You might find Blossom’s inquisitive muzzle in your face while you’re hunkered down threading straps around his belly.”

After about three weeks at the Harmony Equine Center, Blossom reached a milestone that when he first arrived some people thought might never come: When his legs gave out, he got back up on his own.

“For all the times we lifted Blossom up, that day he lifted all of us up and we all needed that,” Diehl said.



Denver is proud to sponsor this year's Furry Scurry, supporting the care of Blossom and the other animals at Dumb Friends League shelters in Colorado.

While he is not out of the woods quite yet, the staff at the Harmony Equine Center is encouraged by his progress and thankful that they are able to provide him with the compassionate and lifesaving care he deserves.



Harmony Equine Center, located in Franktown, is a rehabilitation and adoption facility for abused and neglected horses, ponies, donkeys and mules, like Blossom, and provides a variety of services including sheltering, veterinary care and training, much of which is possible through the generous donor contributions. To donate to Blossom and other vulnerable horses, please visit ddfl.org/blossom. To learn more about Harmony Equine Center and the services they provide, as well as volunteer opportunities, please visit ddfl.org/locations/harmony-equine-center.