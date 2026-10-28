Colorado's ski & board season begins as Arapahoe Basin officially opens Wednesday

Colorado's Arapahoe Basin is officially opening for the season on Wednesday morning, celebrating its 80th winter season and will be the first Ikon Pass destination to open for the 2026-27 season.
According to officials, skiers and riders can use High Noon, a blue run accessed via the Black Mountain Express. Snowmaking will continue and more terrain will open up as quickly as possible on the front side of the mountain, according to officials.
This is the 80th season for A-Basin, and both Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders will have unlimited access to it.
“We're kicking off the Ikon Pass 26/27 season on a high note with our 80th anniversary. As we celebrate this milestone, offering unlimited access to A-Basin to both Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders this winter, skiers and riders have plenty of days ahead to see why we've been the Legend for 80 years,” Arapahoe Basin President and CEOO Alan Henceroth said in a statement.
People going to A-Basin on Wednesday will see live music in the base area all day, giveaways in the lift lines and more. Black Mountain Lodge will open in the afternoon, and 6th Alley Bar & Grill opened at 9 a.m.
Here's when other ski resorts across the state could open this year:
Keystone: As soon as possible in late October
Winter Park Resort: As soon as possible
November
Loveland Ski Area: No date set, but Nov. 5 on average over the past five years
Breckenridge: Nov. 6, 2026
Copper Mountain: Nov. 6, 2026
Vail Mountain: Nov. 13, 2026
Powderhorn: Nov. 20, 2026
Purgatory Resort: Nov. 20, 2026
Steamboat: Nov. 21, 2026
Beaver Creek: Nov. 25, 2026
Crested Butte: Nov. 25, 2026
Granby Ranch: Nov. 25, 2026
Aspen Mountain: Nov. 26, 2026
Snowmass: Nov. 26, 2026
Telluride: Nov. 26, 2026
December
Monarch Mountain: Early-to-mid December
Ski Cooper: Dec. 9, 2026
Sunlight Mountain Resort: Dec. 11, 2026
Aspen Highlands: Dec. 12, 2026
Buttermilk: Dec. 12, 2026
Silverton Mountain: Dec. 31, 2026
While these are the targeted opening days, it's worth remembering that opening dates are subject to change based on weather and conditions.
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