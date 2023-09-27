Colorado's most wanted sexual offender taken into custody on Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The most wanted fugitive on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's list of wanted sex offenders was taken into custody on Monday.

CBI said its investigators recently tracked down David Joseph Mack's whereabouts and arrested him with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The 57-year-old was previously convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child and was wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office after he did not register as a sex offender, CBI said.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on May 10.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Mack was at the top of CBI's Most Wanted Sex Offender Fugitive list. Click here to see the full list.

The person who was No. 2 on the list is Jesse William Smith, 49, who is wanted out of Denver, and No. 3 is Ben Valentino Gonzalez, 56, also wanted out of Denver.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of any fugitives is asked to call the CBI Fugitive Unit’s tip line at 303-239-5732, email CDPS_CBI_FugitiveTips@state.co.us, or call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 800-222-8477.