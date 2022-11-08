Watch Now
Colorado’s Boebert seeks reelection; new district a toss-up

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., addresses attendees to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Boebert is seeking reelection in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 13:46:41-05

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for a second term and a toss-up race in a new congressional district could equalize or reverse Democrats’ current 4-3 edge in the state’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Boebert is a far-right Republican and supporter of former President Donald Trump. She is being challenged by Adam Frisch, a conservative Democrat and former city councilman in Aspen, Colorado.

Colorado’s GOP also hopes to pick up a seat in the new 8th Congressional District, a swing district created by redistricting from the state’s population growth.

In Denver’s suburban 7th district, Republican Erik Aadland, an oil and gas industry veteran, faces liberal state Sen. Brittany Pettersen. The remaining incumbents in Colorado are heavily favored to win.

