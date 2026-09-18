Colorado’s 2028 American Innovation Coin to feature Pueblo chile

Pueblo chile will be featured on Colorado’s 2028 American Innovation Coin, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced September 17.

The United States Mint American Innovation $1 Coin Program celebrates innovation across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U. S. territories. The coins are being released each year through 2032.

For Colorado, the nominated design honors agricultural innovation with the Pueblo chile.

“The Pueblo Chile represents Colorado’s history, heritage, and strong agricultural roots. The Pueblo Chile is simply the very best chile that exists and a key ingredient in delicious dishes across the state and country. The flavorful modern Pueblo chile (Mosco variety) was an innovation of Dr. Mike Bartolo and developed in 1994 through selective plant breeding. This innovation is strengthened by reflecting on the culture and history of the generations of Coloradans before us, and the central role of chile in our culture and cuisine,” said Governor Polis in a statement.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts voted the CO-01 design as the preference. A final design will be selected by the Secretary of the Treasury.

Proposed designs, Colorado Governor's Office Proposed designs for the American Innovation Coin

The special announcement comes as the 32nd annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival kicks off Friday. The festival brings three days of food, live entertainment, and local agriculture to downtown Pueblo.

The festival runs Sept. 18-20 along Union Avenue.

