Colorado workers will see an increase in minimum wage, new paycheck deduction in 2023

DENVER — The first day of 2023 in Colorado will usher in new laws and an increase in the minimum wage.

Colorado’s minimum wage will be boosted to $13.65 per hour, an increase of $1.09. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase to $10.63 per hour.

In Denver, workers are getting an 8.94% pay increase as the city’s minimum wage increases to $17.29 per hour beginning Sunday.

Workers in Colorado will start seeing paycheck deductions in January to fund the state’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program, which was approved by voters in 2020.

Starting Jan. 1, employees will see a 0.45% deduction from their paychecks. For someone earning $50,000 annually, that equates to $4.33 per week or $225.16 per year. Through FAMLI, that same employee would have access to up to $750.88 each week for up to 12 weeks if they need to take time off.

But Colorado residents will have to wait until 2024 before they can claim paid time off following a serious illness in their family, the arrival of new children or recovery from sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.

A statewide 10-cent bag fee, aimed at reducing single-use plastics but which also includes recycled paper, goes into effect on New Year’s Day.

Multiple municipalities in Colorado, including Denver, already charge a fee for plastic bags.

The Colorado fee is a precursor to their eventual elimination in 2024.

And more changes are coming to your local grocery store. Starting Sunday, Colorado will prohibit the sale of eggs that are not cage-free.

House Bill 20-1343 requires all eggs sold at grocery stores to come from cage-free hens. Starting in 2023, enclosures can be no smaller than 1 square foot per hen.

Other provisions of the bill will take effect in 2025, including a mandate that Colorado farms must allow their chickens to be free roaming with the exception of exterior walls on the housing structure and some interior fencing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report