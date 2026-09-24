Colorado woman gets 11-year sentence for role in multistate drug trafficking ring

CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado woman received more than 11 years in federal prison for her role as a distributor in a multistate drug trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming.

In a release Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said the multistate drug trafficking ring pumped large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl across state lines.

Nicole Rae Phipps, 42, was sentenced Sept. 16, 2026, by U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl to 133 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Phipps previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.

Multistate drug trafficking ring

Manuel Balce Ceneta/ASSOCIATED PRESS Department of Homeland Security logo. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations uncovered the drug ring during a joint probe into illicit operations across Colorado and Wyoming, according to the release.

Federal court documents show investigators began tracking Phipps and co-defendant Denny Jason Shrove in August 2025. Wiretaps and surveillance revealed the pair made weekly supply trips to Colorado to obtain methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said communications intercepted by federal agents indicated no fewer than five smuggling trips in October 2025 alone.

Investigators calculated Phipps was conservatively responsible for trafficking between 22 and 44 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the release.

The release stated a federal complaint filed in January named Phipps and six co-defendants. Dozens of other co-conspirators were charged in state court.

Phipps waived her right to an indictment and pleaded guilty May 18, admitting to possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the release.

U.S. attorney issues stern warning

U.S. Attorney Darin Smith issued a stern warning to trafficking networks operating within the state, emphasizing federal prosecutors are working with law enforcement to aggressively dismantle regional distribution networks.

"This isn't just about making arrests. It’s about taking our streets back," Smith said. "We are pooling every ounce of local, state and federal power to lock up the drug peddlers driving this crisis, and we will not stop until our neighborhoods are safe."