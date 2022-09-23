Colorado woman arrested at Mexico border after alleged kidnapping of son, violation of custody agreement

DENVER — A woman was arrested Wednesday at the border between New Mexico and Mexico after allegedly taking her 9-year-old son from her ex-husband in Summit County in violation of a custody agreement and fleeing.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the parental kidnapping happened at 293 Pelican Circle on Tuesday. A man reported to police his former spouse, Rebecca Perkins, took their son and might be fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.

The sheriff’s office said that her taking the child violated a custody agreement and a court order aimed at “abduction prevention measures.”

The sheriff’s office said Perkins “recently expressed extreme ideologies and was believed to be attempting to travel to the Skogen Bosque commune near San Cristobal de las Casa, Mexico.”

A warrant was issued for her arrest and the child was entered into the missing children national database.

The sheriff’s office said Perkins “took several evasive measures to prevent herself and her child from being located by law enforcement.”

But on Wednesday, she was arrested at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico while she was trying to cross into Mexico.

The sheriff’s office said the child was reunited with their father and that no other information would be released on Thursday.

Along with Summit County law enforcement, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were involved in the investigation.

“This critically time sensitive investigation, multi-state search, and subsequent arrest and safe reunification of the child could not have been possible without the relationships and assistance of our local, state and federal partners,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement.