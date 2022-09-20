Colorado wants your help to design the state’s 150th anniversary license plate

DENVER – The state’s 150th anniversary may still be a few years away, but Colorado officials are already starting to make plans to celebrate it a big way – and one such way requires your creativity.

On Monday, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the Historic Colorado Contest, a license plate design contest which is aimed at honoring the state’s 150th anniversary with a commemorative license plate.

The Historic Colorado Contest, also known as the Great License Plate Design Contest, will accept submissions through Wednesday, Nov. 30 and is open to anyone who lives or studies in Colorado. The contest will have two divisions — 13 and older, and under 13, officials said in a news release Monday.

Up to ten finalists per division will be selected by a committee with a final, public vote on the top three designs. The winners will not only get “huge bragging rights,” but the DMV will feature the artists in all media releases and the winners will each receive a special commemorative license plate and a $1,000 grant.

Entries will be judged on how well the artwork captures Colorado and its history, the artistic quality and its originality, and how well that design translates into becoming a Colorado license plate, officials said.

There’s no fee to enter the contest and each participant can submit up to three entries which need to be the participant’s original artwork. Interested? Visit the Historic Colorado Contest section on the state’s DMV website to learn more about the contest.

“This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years of Colorado history and showcase Colorado’s talented artists. As we gear up for Colorado’s sesquicentennial in 2026 we are planning many more ways to celebrate our state,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “In Colorado, creativity and inspiration are all around us, and we are excited to see the great designs Coloradans share. This new license plate honors the legacy of Coloradans who helped shape our great state as we look forward towards a bright future together.”

Voting for the winning designs is expected to begin in early 2023.