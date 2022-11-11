Denver veteran surprised with home design makeover

Three months ago, Rex Larue was living on the streets. Now, the Marine Corp Veteran is living in a newly furnished and redecorated apartment in Denver.

The group Knock Knock Angels worked with the Colorado Villae Collaborative to surprise Rex two days before Veterans Day.

"I lived in a trailer home until l was 15, so this is everything I ever dreamed of," Larue said.

Larue said he believes he's one of the lucky ones, noting that there are many veterans who deserve this support.

"I do know that there is a certain amount of privilege that is geared towards people who look like me," he said.

On Veterans Day, he said he hopes Coloradans will remember those still struggling with addiction and homelessness.

"A lot of Veterans who are out on the streets, have a deep sense of honor that has been harmed, they have a deep sense of dignity that's been stripped from them, and they need to understand that they're valuable, they need to understand that they deserve much more than violence on the streets," he said.