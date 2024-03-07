Colorado unveils first rules for facilitating psychedelic therapy

Colorado’s legal psychedelic therapy industry is beginning to take shape as regulators recently unveiled the first rules regarding facilitator education, training and licensure.

In late February, the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) released a draft of these rules, which was informed by recommendations from the 15-member Natural Medicine Advisory Board, The board spent the better part of a year researching and discussing what they think are best practices for facilitators — the people who guide or advise people using psychedelics in a therapeutic context.

The rules outline several types of facilitator licenses that the state anticipates issuing, curriculum requirements for training programs it will approve, and a code of ethics for licensed facilitators in this newly recognized profession. The agency also made recommendations for growing, testing and labeling psilocybin mushrooms that will be used for therapeutic purposes.

DORA spokesperson Katie O’Donnell emphasized that the draft rules are just that – a first draft – and she expects they will change after the agency receives public input.

