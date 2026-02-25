Colorado troopers, local agencies crack down on dangerous driving with more patrols along I-25

DENVER — Colorado State Patrol teamed up with four other agencies on Wednesday to stop dangerous driving along Interstate 25 in the southern metro.

The main enforcement focused on a 15-mile stretch between Castle Rock and Monument that CSP says saw more than 100 crashes and three fatalities in 2025.

CSP worked in conjunction with Greenwood Village Police, Lone Tree Police, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols and make their presence visible.

“We don't want people to think that we're out there to make revenue,” said Sgt. Ivan Alvarado, public information officer for CSP. “No, we don't care about that. What we care about is those 100-plus crashes, those three families that had to hear from us.”

The main goal is to curb speeding, which CSP says is the third leading cause of traffic crashes in Colorado. The departments also paid attention to other infractions, including compliance with the slow down, move Over law, which requires drivers to move over for all motorists, including emergency responders, tow trucks, and maintenance vehicles stopped on the highway.

“If you think because [you’re] only doing five over, you should be fine, 31 families [who lost loved ones to fatal crashes in 2025] didn't think that it was okay that you were speeding just a little bit or a lot,” Alvarado said.

CSP says its troopers issued 42,300 speeding citations in 2025.

Preliminary data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, released in late January, showed 701 traffic deaths last year, a 2% increase from 2024.

Many of those came in November and December. CDOT said it was on track to see a 7% decline in traffic deaths through November, when unseasonably warm weather drove many onto the roads.

“We're having a problem with the good people, too,” Alvarado said. “[The people who think] I'm a soccer mom, I'm this, I'm that, but I'm still doing 10 to15 over. What's the difference between you and that bad drunk driver? What's the difference if you take a life? That family is going to accuse you of the same as that drunk driver, and honestly, I can't blame them.”