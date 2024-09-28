Colorado task force in Florida in wake of Hurricane Helene

DENVER — A Colorado task force is on the ground in Florida supporting rescue efforts in the storm-ravaged Clearwater Peninsula following Hurricane Helene.

Colorado Task Force 1 is helping Pinellas County residents who need evacuation or assistance amid flooded neighborhoods and ripped-up structures, according to a West Metro Fire post on social media Saturday.

Forty-five members of the Colorado team headed out to the area Wednesday, staging in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Helene blew ashore in Florida's Big Bend region late Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph and then quickly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Massive rains brought by Hurricane Helene left many people stranded or homeless as the cleanup began from the monster storm that killed at least 52 people.

West Metro Fire said search and rescue efforts have been ongoing since the storm hit landfall.

HOW TO HELP | Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to make a financial donation. People can also text the word HELENE to 90999 to make a donation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.