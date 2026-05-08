Colorado support groups reflect on the meaning of Mother's Day for non-traditional families

Mother’s Day is Sunday and for many Coloradans, the holiday isn't just a day of celebration, but a day that carries love, loss and transformation.

“ I had been in the corporate world for over 20 years and planning for that retirement dream, traveling around the world and just one day, out of nowhere, Child Protective Services informed me that my 2-month-old son was in intensive care and his 2-year-old brother had been taken (from their parents),” Jacqueline Enriquez, founder of Beloved Grandfamilies, told Denver7 earlier this week.

Enriquez, who took custody of her grandchildren, said holidays like Mother’s Day can be tough reminders of the challenges her family faces.

“You’re thinking about making the holiday well for your grandchild because their parents are not there. You try to make new traditions for the family,” Enriquez said.

Shay Jacobs, founder and executive director of Adam’s Purpose which works to provide culturally sensitive and welcoming care to families mourning the loss of a child, also helps families navigate complex feelings during holidays.

“It’s times like this where you’re seeing it on the news, moms are getting flowers, they’re being honored by their families and their children. For many women, the hole in their heart is just hollow because they are missing and grieving the life of their child,” Jacobs said.

For single mothers, Mother’s Day can be a day of reflection and rest.

“A lot of single women, single mothers, don’t get appreciated in the work that they do. So, I think it’s a time to honor and empower them and give them breaks if you can,” Jasmine Elizabeth, founder of Mamas who Hustle, told Denver7.

You can catch the full Mother’s Day episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith on Sunday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. on Denver7.