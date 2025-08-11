Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado State Patrol trooper arrested in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. — The Alamosa Police Department arrested a Colorado State Patrol trooper in Alamosa on domestic violence-related charges, CSP announced Monday.

The trooper, identified as Brandon Stevens, was taken into custody at his home on suspicion of domestic violence and second-degree assault, CSP said in a news release.

CSP was notified of the arrest Saturday afternoon, according to the release.

Stevens, who CSP said has worked at the Alamosa Troop Office since 2023, was placed on administrative leave.

