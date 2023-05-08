Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run driver after crash in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A person was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Otero County early Sunday morning.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened at 1:59 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Highway 50 and Otero County Road 21.

Based on their investigation, the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound on the county road and did not stop at the intersection. The driver crashed into a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban that was headed eastbound, causing that vehicle to overturn. A passenger in the Chevrolet was seriously injured, CSP said.

CSP said it is looking for the driver of the pickup. That vehicle is described as a 1994-2001 Dodge Ram pickup, likely metallic green, and with a damaged front bumper. The black plastic on the top and bottom of the chrome bumper will be missing, along with the front grill. The headlights may also be damaged, CSP said.

The below photo is an example of the suspect car, not the actual vehicle.

Colorado State Patrol

Anybody with information on the driver's whereabouts should call CSP's 24-hour line at 303-239-4501.