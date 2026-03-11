Colorado State Patrol leader reflects on women’s history and the future of women in law enforcement

GOLDEN, Colo. – Women make up just a small fraction of the Colorado State Patrol, and one of the agency’s highest-ranking leaders says she hopes that share continues to grow.

Major Afsoon Ansari, currently the highest-ranking female trooper serving in the Colorado State Patrol, says Women’s History Month is a chance to reflect on the progress women have made in law enforcement and the work that still remains.

“Women's History Month is really a time where we reflect how far we've come and how far we have to go,” Ansari said.

She joined the Colorado State Patrol in 2003 and has served the state ever since, beginning her career as a trooper in Adams County. Ansari said her path into law enforcement started early with a desire to serve the community.

“I knew early on I wanted to go into law enforcement when I was younger, so preparing for that was really throughout my life, just preparing for a career of service and wanting to help the community,” Ansari said.

Today, she is part of a growing legacy of women who have helped shape the Colorado State Patrol. But, women were not always part of the agency’s uniformed ranks.

In 1977, Patricia O’Rourke became the first woman hired to the Colorado State Patrol. At the time, officers were still referred to as “patrolmen.”

O’Rourke broke down that barrier, and over the following decades, several women reached historic milestones within the agency.

Rosiland Johnson became the first African American woman hired by CSP in 1986 and made history again in 1991 when she was promoted to sergeant.

In 2014, Anne Robinson became the first woman and fourth ever person in CSP to be promoted to sergeant major.

Ansari said those pioneers helped open doors for the women serving today.

“As a woman in the Colorado State Patrol, I stand on the shoulders of many women that came before me,” she said.

Women remain underrepresented in the CSP and agencies nationwide, with women making up just 6% of CSP troopers statewide. Ansari says efforts are underway to recruit and support more women in law enforcement.

She leads the Colorado State Patrol’s Women’s Resource Network, which was created in 2008 to provide mentorship, professional development and support for women in the agency.

“Law enforcement has evolved over the years, and during my profession, there was a need to build a network, a mentorship group, to support women in law enforcement,” Ansari said.

The program also focuses on community engagement and recruitment to help encourage more women to consider careers in policing.

Ansari believes representation matters for the next generation of officers.

“When women can look up to others that are like themselves, they understand that there are no boundaries,” she said.

As more women continue to enter the profession, Ansari says the goal is to build on the legacy created by those who came before.

“My advice to any women looking to join law enforcement is that if you have a heart for service, there is a place for you at the Colorado State Patrol,” she said.