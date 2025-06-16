Colorado State Patrol investigating bicyclist's death near Carbondale, asking witnesses to reach out

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A bicyclist was found deceased and partially down an embankment near Carbondale on Sunday morning, and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is working to determine what led to his death.

On Sunday around 10:20 a.m., CSP responded to milepost 10, near Carbondale, along Highway 82 after receiving a report of a fatal crash that involved a bicyclist.



Based on the preliminary investigation, CSP said it believes the incident happened on Friday night, but because the man and his bicycle were partially down an embankment off the westbound shoulder of the road, they were not spotted until Sunday morning, when a person made the report to authorities. CSP said the man and his bike were difficult to see from the road.

Google Maps

CSP said they believe the cyclist had traveled from Carbondale on Highway 133, then turned westbound on Highway 82. Around milepost 10, sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, an incident occurred that led to the cyclist's death. CSP said the specifics are under investigation and the cause of death is not yet known.

CSP is now asking for information from anybody who saw a male bicyclist on Highway 82 between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday. The bicycle is red and white. The man was wearing dark colors, CSP said. To report any information, call dispatch at 970-249-4392 and reference case number VC250191.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.