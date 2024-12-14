Colorado Springs police shoot, kill armed man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department shot and killed a suicidal man Friday night after they said he pointed a weapon at officers.

Police said the man called 911 around 11 p.m. and told the operator he was outside his house, located in the 400 block of Eudora Street, with a firearm and was suicidal.

Officers arrived and found the man waving a gun around. During a standoff, police say the man fired multiple rounds in the area.

“At least one officer attempted to minimize injury to the male by deploying a less lethal tool, which proved unsuccessful,” CSPD said in a Facebook post.

Police said about an hour after arriving on scene and negotiating with the man to drop his weapon, the man raised the gun toward officers, and multiple officers shot at the suspect.

The man died at the scene, CSPD said. His identity has not been released.