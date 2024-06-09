Colorado Springs police shoot armed suspect fleeing from downtown disturbance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs shot and wounded an armed man they say was fleeing from a disturbance in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:48 a.m. in the 100 Block of E. Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police said officers on foot patrol noticed a disturbance at a business, and when they approached, a man with a gun fled the scene.

Officers chased the suspect, ordering him to drop the weapon, but he refused, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

During the pursuit, police said an officer shot the suspect, who continued running before being apprehended and hospitalized with serious injuries.

The suspect’s identity and additional details surrounding the disturbance have not been released. No officers were injured.

One CSPD officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per the department’s policy. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.