Colorado Springs Police seeking public's help in locating missing Delaware teen

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Deleware, who is believed to be in the Colorado Springs area.

According to police, 17-year-old Joselyn Gonzales left Delaware on May 30 with her ex-boyfriend, however at this time it is unclear if she left by her own choice. Police say there is concern for her well-being.

She is believed to be in the Colorado Springs area after members of the Georgetown Police Department (Delaware) spoke with her on the phone on Saturday, around 7:45 PM. Law enforcement believes she was near the Walmart, located at 3201 E. Platte Avenue, at the time of the call.

According to police, Joselyn is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 4’9” tall, weighing 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a light black skirt and a gray shirt. Police believe her final destination is Denver and traveling in a white pickup truck.

Should you see or know anything about Joselyn's whereabouts contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

