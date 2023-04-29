Watch Now
Colorado Springs police searching for missing at-risk 13-year-old

Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 28, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk teenager.

Jaelee Rodriguez, 13, voluntarily left her home in the 800 block of South Royer Street on April 23 and hasn't returned, according to CSPD. The department said Jaelee was reported missing Friday.

Jaelee is described as a Hispanic female, 4 feet 8 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a white hoodie with a white crop top, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about Jaelee's whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Tipsters can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

