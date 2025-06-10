Watch Now
Colorado Springs police searching for missing 35-year-old man with Alzheimer's

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a missing 35-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Paul Rodriguez was last seen on Monday around 9 a.m. walking northbound on N. Academy Boulevard toward Montebello Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Rodriguez is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo on his back with his last name, police said.

At the time he disappeared, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, orange joggers with a black stripe down the side and a black backpack.

Anybody who has seen him is asked to call the police department at 719-444-7000.

