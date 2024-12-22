Colorado Springs police searching for missing 13-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Hensley Betts-Metcalf went missing from her home, which is along the 4800 block of Sprucewood Drive, CSPD said.
She is described as standing about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair. When she disappeared, she was wearing a black fuzzy hoodie, white fuzzy pants, and black shoes, police said.
Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 719-444-7000.
