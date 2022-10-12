Watch Now
Colorado Springs police searching for missing 12-year-old

Colorado Springs Police Department
Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 11, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.  — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Jordan Eschberger was last seen in the 5400 block of Escarpardo, CSPD said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

He is 6 feet tall and 130 pounds, according to CSPD. He was last seen wearing black/grey jogging pants and a black shirt, and he was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

