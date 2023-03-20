Colorado Springs PD concerned for missing 15-year-old's welfare

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old who has not been seen since February.

Lia Conace, 15, was reported missing by her parents on February 17. She was last seen at her home in the 5200 block of Statue Drive in Colorado Springs.

Investigators initially thought Lia was headed to southern Indiana to meet an "acquaintance," who is also a minor. Lia's parents reached out to law enforcement in Jefferson County, Indiana, who went to the acquaintance's last known address. Authorities did not find Lia there.

Community Notification: Missing Endangered Juvenile



Colorado Springs officers have since learned through Lia's friends that she has not responded to any messages and has not reached out to any family members. The acquaintance told police they have not seen or spoken to Lia since she went missing.

Authorities believe Lia is somewhere between Colorado and Indiana. Police are not sure how she would have gotten to her destination since she does not have access to money or non-public transportation.

According to Colorado Springs PD, Lia has been listed in national law enforcement databases since she was first reported missing, but has not been contacted by officers. Authorities are concerned for her welfare due to "additional case specific facts."

Lia is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.