Colorado SNAP recipients could soon buy hot foods under new federal proposal

DENVER — A bipartisan effort in Washington could expand what Coloradans can buy with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

If you are one of the nearly 600,000 Coloradans who rely on SNAP, you currently can’t buy hot, ready-to-eat meals.

The Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, who’s running for governor, would allow SNAP recipients to buy hot, prepared foods like rotisserie chicken.

Denver7 SNAP recipient and single mom Kayla Frawley

“We are really limited in what we can buy already. The limitation is more than just the grocery item; it’s like what we can buy and how much time we have to cook at home,” said Kayla Frawley, a single mom and SNAP recipient.

Right now, SNAP only covers cold or unprepared items. The prepared food exclusion was meant to promote home cooking.

Those opposed to lifting the exclusion argue that prepared meals are often less nutritious than home-cooked meals.

However, advocates say limiting quick meal options can be hard for working families or people without full access to a kitchen.

Denver7 Metro Caring Communications & Marketing Specialist Brandon McKinley

“It's important to remember not everybody has access to a kitchen,” said Brandon McKinley, communications and marketing specialist with Metro Caring.

Frawley says a bill like this would be a game-changer for her family.

“Having something to buy that’s protein-packed and ready to eat is really important. That’s dinner for two, lunch the next day for two, dinner for two tomorrow night. It really allows us to use protein and nutrition like we should,” said Frawley.

Supporters say this change could mean faster and more flexible meals.

“If you're working two jobs, or even working one job, it's nice to have something that's quick, easy, and healthy to go to,” said McKinley.

Sen. Bennet said in a statement that the bill would remove an unnecessary hurdle.

“Congress should be making it easier, not harder, for families to put food on the table. This bill fixes an unnecessary barrier and helps Colorado families get a quick, nutritious meal when they need it,” said Sen. Bennet.

Denver7 reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for comment, but has not heard back.