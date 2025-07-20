Colorado set to receive nearly $13 million after Trump administration releases some frozen K-12 funding

The Trump administration will release $1.3 billion in education funding for after-school programs — including more than $12.8 million for Colorado — after it lifted a hold Friday on a portion of frozen K-12 grants.

The U.S. Department of Education did not release all of the money the agency unexpectedly froze earlier this month. Nationwide, K-12 school districts are still without more than $5 billion that they expected to receive for the 2025-26 academic year.

“I’m grateful this funding is being returned to its rightful place, in our schools, classrooms, and other after-school programs. It should not have been frozen to begin with,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “… I continue to call on the Trump Administration to do the right thing and restore the remaining withheld funding back to our students.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has not said if it plans to release about $67 million that it is still withholding from Colorado’s K-12 school districts.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.