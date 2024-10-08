Colorado sending Chinook helicopter, additional personnel to Florida for Hurricane Milton response

DENVER — Colorado is sending additional resources to help local authorities prepare and respond to Hurricane Milton, which regained its Category 5 status shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as it neared the Florida coast.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson with Gov. Jared Polis’ office said the governor had directed the Colorado National Guard to send a Chinook Helicopter (1CH47) and its eight crew members to the Sunshine State to help with Hurricane Milton preparation and relief.

A few hours after that announcement, a spokeswoman with West Metro Fire Rescue said in an email to Denver7 that 35 additional members of Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) will be heading to Florida on Wednesday. On Monday, officials with West Metro Fire Rescue said personnel from the task force was heading back to Florida after responding to Tennessee, Florida and North Carolina to help authorities in those states respond to Hurricane Helene.

Denver7 Weather Colorado Task Force 1 heads back to Florida for Hurricane Milton Óscar Contreras

The state task force, one of 28 urban search and rescue task forces under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has been on the road since Sept. 25 to assist in communities along with six other FEMA US&R teams already there.

In all, Colorado has deployed 10 teams to assist other states in their response to what hurricane researchers have called an usual hurricane season that has seen the latest cyclone – Milton – become one of the most rapidly intensifying storms on record as it went from barely hurricane strength to a dangerous Category 5 storm in less than a day.

“I am pleased that Colorado is able to provide Florida with a Chinook Helicopter and its eight crew members to help with Hurricane Milton preparation and relief. It is the Colorado way to step up and lend a hand to our fellow Americans in need, today will be no different. Our helicopter and crew are in the air and should land in Florida later today,” said Gov. Polis in a prepared statement. “We keep those devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in our thoughts and pray for their safety.”

In a 3 p.m. update, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center warned that the sea could surge as high as 15 feet at Tampa Bay, prompting evacuation orders for beach communities all along the coast. In Florida, officials have warned residents that anyone who stays is on their own and first responders are not expected to risk their lives to rescue them at the height of the storm.

4pm CDT Oct 8th Key Messages for #Hurricane #Milton which has become a Category 5 hurricane again:



Large area of destructive storm surge expected along portion of west-central coast of #Florida Peninsula. If you are in a Storm Surge Warning area, please evacuate if told by local… pic.twitter.com/JRNnFfKLu5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2024

Milton is expected to remain a hurricane as it crosses the Florida Peninsula and heavy rainfall will bring the risk of “catastrophic and life-threatening flash and urban flooding” through Thursday, according to officials from the National Hurricane Center. Residents were urged to be prepared for long-lasting power outages by Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay has not been hit directly by a major hurricane since 1921, and authorities fear its luck is about to run out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.