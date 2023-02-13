Police: Armed suspect on Colorado School of Mines campus allegedly shot, killed K-9

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado School of Mines in Golden is closed after police apprehended a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a K-9 early Monday.

The incident started overnight, around 12:15 a.m.

According to the Golden Police Department, officers helped the Colorado School of Mines' police officers after they had contacted a driver near 19th Street and Elm Street. A man, who was slumped over the steering wheel, was unresponsive, Golden police said.



The driver then woke up and started slowly driving while swerving into oncoming traffic before stopping on 19th Street at Tangent Way, police said. He then slumped over again and police tried to wake up.

When he woke up again, he began ramming patrol cars trying to escape, police said. The officers were able to break the driver's side window and put the vehicle in park. However, while trying to get the man out of the car, he was able to break free and ran eastbound on 19th Street.

As police pursued the suspect, he allegedly pointed a handgun at an officer, police said. He ran into a wooded area.

Police established a perimeter and, around 1 a.m., the school sent out an alert telling anybody on campus to shelter in place.

Officers focused their investigation on Elm Street and W. Campus Road and the fraternity and sorority houses. By 1:12 a.m., more officers, including K-9 units, were at the scene.

While tracking the suspect, the K-9 was released and ordered to apprehend the suspect. He allegedly fired at the K-9, killing it. A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy returned fire.

At 4:46 p.m., the campus sent an alert saying it would stay closed until further notice due to the police activity. Employees and students should not come to campus. Anybody already on campus was asked to continue to shelter in place.

At 4:54 a.m., the suspect came out of hiding and surrendered to police. According to the police department, he had an empty holster, but a firearm was found nearby.

At 5:54 a.m., the campus said the shelter-in-place order was lifted because "there is no longer a threat to campus." This came six hours after the alert was sent out. The campus remains closed. People in the area should expect a heavy police presence in the area.

The Colorado School of Mines Police Department, Golden Police Department, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 7 a.m. with more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.