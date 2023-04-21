Watch Now
Colorado says it won't enforce 'abortion reversal' ban

Colorado Abortion Law
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Gov. Jared Polis, center, signs three bills that enshrine protections for abortion and gender-affirming care procedures and medications during a ceremony with bill sponsors and supporters on April 14, 2023, in the State Capitol in Denver. After Polis signed the bill outlawing what experts consider unproven treatments to “reverse” medical abortions, a federal judge temporarily halted enforcement following a lawsuit from a religious clinic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado Abortion Law
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 18:52:13-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is promising not to enforce its new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions until state regulators go through a process to determine if they should be allowed.

The move came in response to a lawsuit by a Catholic clinic challenging the ban when it was signed into law last week along with other bills aimed at making Colorado a safe haven for abortion as well as gender-affirming procedures and medications.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement against the clinic and is set to hold a hearing on Monday to decide whether to extend that enforcement ban.

