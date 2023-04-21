Colorado says it won't enforce 'abortion reversal' ban

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is promising not to enforce its new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions until state regulators go through a process to determine if they should be allowed.

The move came in response to a lawsuit by a Catholic clinic challenging the ban when it was signed into law last week along with other bills aimed at making Colorado a safe haven for abortion as well as gender-affirming procedures and medications.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement against the clinic and is set to hold a hearing on Monday to decide whether to extend that enforcement ban.

