Colorado RNC delegate hopes to hear message of unity following Trump assassination attempt

MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Convention is officially underway, just two days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

A member of Colorado’s delegation to the convention hopes to hear messages that will bring the country together.

“I'm happy to be here. I'm enthusiastic for our nominee,” said Steven Peck. “We're united as a party in a way that we haven't been in the last two cycles.”

Peck is the chair of the Douglas County Republican Party and one of 37 delegates from Colorado attending the RNC.

Peck says he was hit with a wave of emotions after Saturday’s attempted assassination.

“I was a senior in high school when 9/11 happened, and a lot of the feelings of sadness, of anger, of resolve are the same,” said Peck.

Security is tight at the convention and Peck says he feels safe.

“I'm not worried about the security here at all. They have taken precautions and I think everyone is going to be on high alert,” said Peck.

He echoes those calls for unity and hopes that will be part of Trump’s message when he addresses the convention later this week.

“I know President Biden has called for cooler heads to prevail and to dial down the heat,” said Peck. “Donald Trump has an opportunity to unite the country. I hope he does that.”

Republican National Convention Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dave Williams announces the Colorado delegation's votes for the Republican nominee.

Monday, the convention officially nominated Trump as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee during a roll call of states.

Noting Colorado was home to the U.S. Air Force Academy and Space Command, Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dave Williams announced the state party’s votes for Trump as the Republican nominee during the roll call of states.

“I have the honor of announcing that our delegation with unity and purpose while responding to our president's call to fight, fight, fight unanimously votes for the 45th and soon to be 47th president of the United States Donald J. Trump,” said Williams.

Trump as named his vice-presidential running mate on Monday, selecting Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called the pick a “great choice.”

But Colorado Democrats immediately began issuing statements, raising concerns about Vance’s record.

“J.D. Vance’s record stands against the beliefs of a majority of Americans on reproductive freedom, LGBTQIA+ rights, and slashing Social Security and Medicare,” said Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette. “We can not trust him to make life better for everyday, hardworking families.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis retweeted a statement which said Vance represented a wing of the Republican Party with “the most consistent vision for a post-liberal, fascist America.”

Boebert, meanwhile, also promised to introduce legislation to hold the U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, accountable for the assassination attempt.

“Either this was intentional or the Secret Service was grossly incompetent on Saturday,” Boebert tweeted. “Director Cheatle has got to go!”

President Biden has promised an independent review of how security was handled Saturday.

Congressional committees are also vowing to investigate.