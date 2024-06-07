Watch Now
Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, other congressmen commemorate D-Day with parachute jump over Normandy

Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 07, 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — A contingent of U.S. lawmakers from the House of Representatives, including Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, made a commemorative parachute jump at Normandy marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The 10 congressmen are all veterans and made the trek to France to pay tribute Friday.

The parachute jump was organized by Crow and Republican Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida. Waltz and Crow say it shows how Congress can come together despite an era of acrimony and infighting.

The lawmakers donned vintage paratrooper uniforms and flew in a World War II-era C-47 propeller plane. Waltz's spokesman says they all landed safely, and Crow shared video of the jump on social media Friday afternoon.

Crow earlier on Friday shared photos ahead of the jump.

"In Normandy and about to jump out of a plane in honor of my fellow vets that made the jump 80 years ago," he wrote.

