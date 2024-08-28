Watch Now
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders signs name, image, likeness deal to wear Nike shoes and apparel

As ‘Coach Prime’ Deion Sanders prepares to lead his team into the 2024 season, the deals and the money continue to flow.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is following in the cleats of his father, signing a name, image and likeness deal with Nike that includes footwear and apparel.

Terms of the deal were not released.

To announce the signing, Nike’s football branch posted on Instagram a picture showing Shedeur Sanders after a game holding up a watch on his left wrist.

The caption over the image featuring him in his No. 2 Buffaloes jersey reads, “You know what Time it is.”

There was a Nike swoosh just below. In the comments, the company wrote that it was now a family business.

Deion Sanders famously wore Nikes during his Hall of Fame pro football career and while he played baseball.

