Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders signs name, image, likeness deal to wear Nike shoes and apparel

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is following in the cleats of his father, signing a name, image and likeness deal with Nike that includes footwear and apparel.
Terms of the deal were not released.
To announce the signing, Nike’s football branch posted on Instagram a picture showing Shedeur Sanders after a game holding up a watch on his left wrist.
The caption over the image featuring him in his No. 2 Buffaloes jersey reads, “You know what Time it is.”
There was a Nike swoosh just below. In the comments, the company wrote that it was now a family business.
Deion Sanders famously wore Nikes during his Hall of Fame pro football career and while he played baseball.
