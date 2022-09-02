Watch Now
Colorado public defenders launch union drive over workloads

CORRECTS TO AROUND 750, INSTEAD OF 800 FILE - Scott Ostrem, center, who was charged with killing three people at a crowded suburban Denver Walmart, sits with his public defenders during a hearing in Adams County, Colo., court on Nov. 3, 2017, in Brighton, Colo. Colorado's public defenders launched a union drive on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, over high caseloads and low pay for their staff. The state's around 750 public defender staff members include attorneys, social workers, paralegals, and investigators. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool)
Posted at 7:53 PM, Sep 01, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Colorado's public defenders launched a union drive on Thursday over high workloads and low pay for their staffs.

Organizers plan for around 750 public defenders, social workers, paralegals, and investigators to be eligible. But by state law, Colorado's judicial staff are not allowed to unionize.

Leaders of what will be called the Colorado Defenders Union hope the state legislature will pass a law codifying their right to collective bargaining.

In a similar case, Colorado lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year allowing some county employees to unionize. As they wait on the state legislature, union organizers still plan to demand better working conditions.

