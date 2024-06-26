Colorado primary election blog: Results, reactions and more from Tuesday's primaries

Tuesday, June 25 is Colorado's primary election, meaning voters will choose candidates for U.S. Congressional races, the state House of Representatives, state Senate and other city and countywide offices.

Denver7 is monitoring the results for each of the races, which include Colorado's 4th Congressional District, 3rd Congressional District and more.

Tuesday, June 25

7:59 p.m. | Decision Desk HQ projects Jeff Hurd is the winner of the CO-3 GOP Primary. He will face Democrat Adam Frisch in November.

In a written statement, NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said: “Congratulations to Jeff Hurd on his primary election victory. Through his experience as a small business owner and attorney, Jeff has shown his dedication to Colorado's critical service providers in the state. Adam Frisch wasted $462,000 meddling in the Republican primary, tipping his hand that he could not win unless he played dirty. That’s because Coloradans can’t stand Frisch’s agenda of higher costs, the war on energy, and a border crisis bringing drugs and crime to their backyard. We agree with Adam Frisch – Jeff Hurd is the right candidate to keep this seat red and we are confident Colorado will send him to Congress.”

7:45 p.m. | Decision Desk HQ projects Gabe Evans the winner of the CO-8 GOP Primary. He currently has 78% of the votes.

7:43 p.m. | Decision Desk HQ projects Jeff Crank is the winner of the CO-5 GOP Primary.

In a written statement, NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said: "Congratulations to Jeff Crank on his primary election victory. His plans to secure our southern border and fix Biden’s broken economy have clearly resonated with voters. As a longtime radio host and small business owner, Jeff's unique connections with Coloradans make him the perfect representative for the district. We feel confident voters will send Jeff to Congress this November."

7:30 p.m. | In a speech during her watch party, Lauren Boebert said "2024 is when we take Colorado back."

"It's when we take our nation back and we set a path on a new trajectory for conservative values, for Christian morals, that we would be a righteous nation recognized throughout the world, once again, that we could stand up for our allies throughout the world, because we take care of the homeland first," she continued.

Watch her full speech below.

Colorado primary elections: Lauren Boebert speech at watch party

7:25 p.m. | In the special election for Colorado House District 4, Decision Desk HQ is projecting a win for Greg Lopez, who currently has 55.6% of the votes.

“Congratulations to Congressman-elect Greg Lopez on his victory in Colorado's 4th congressional district. Greg's experience as the mayor of Parker and his service in the Air Force shows his dedication to serving Coloradans, and he will continue to do just that fulfilling the remainder of this term in Congress," said National Republican Congressional Committee Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar in a written statement.

7:16 pm. | Decision Desk HQ has projected Lauren Boebert as the winner of the CO-4 GOP Primary.

Election results coming in: Lauren Boebert projected to win nomination

National Republican Congressional Committee Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar released the following statement:

“Congratulations to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on her primary election victory. As a member of Congress, Lauren has fought to improve the economy, protect the environment, and secure the border, proving her dedication to representing Coloradans. We are confident the voters will once again send Lauren to Congress this November.”

7 p.m. | The polls have closed and we are getting our first look at the results.

6:45 p.m. | Coloradan voters have either mailed in, or are currently standing in line to vote in person, for Tuesday's primary election, which includes U.S. Congressional races, as well as races for the state House of Representatives, state Senate and other city and countywide offices. Read our full voter guide here.

Colorado's primary has influential races on the ballot Tuesday

As of Monday evening, only 16% of eligible voters in Colorado had returned a ballot for the June 25 state primary, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. The turnout is even lower in Denver. According to the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office, just 12.6% of voters have returned their ballots, compared to 17.7% at the same time in the 2022 state primary election. Read more about these low numbers here or watch our story below.

Election leaders see low voter turnout so far for Colorado's June 2024 primary