Colorado power outages disrupt atomic clock in Boulder

The Boulder atomic clock’s time discrepancy was corrected when power returned Sunday evening
A new atomic clock at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Boulder is helping researchers count seconds to ensure the world is on time.
New atomic clock in Boulder ensures the rest of the world is on time
Power shut off across Colorado last week as hurricane-force winds swept across the state. In Boulder, one of those outages caused time to briefly stand still.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Internet Time Service Facility in Boulder lost power Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the agency’s atomic clock, spokesperson Rebecca Jacobson said.

The atomic clock, which uses cesium atoms to measure the exact length of a second, is used for GPS satellite networks, data centers, laboratories, aerospace, telecommunications, power generation and other systems that require ultra-precise timekeeping.

“In short, the atomic ensemble time scale at our Boulder campus has failed due to a prolonged utility power outage,” NIST researcher Jeffrey Sherman wrote in an email announcing the outage to users. “One impact is that the Boulder Internet Time Services no longer have an accurate time reference.”

When the outage started on Wednesday, some of NIST’s on-campus time distribution systems lapsed before the backup generator kicked in, causing a four-microsecond delay to the atomic clock, Jacobson said.

