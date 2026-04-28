Colorado Pint Day glasses toast to the state's 150th and America's 250th birthdays

EDGEWATER, Colo. — More than 215 breweries will celebrate the 11th annual Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday.

The event is a chance to support your favorite independent craft brewery and the Colorado Brewers Guild by purchasing a collectible pint glass.

This year’s collectible glass was designed by Denver-based doodle artist Joe Palec. The theme is “Cheers to CO 150th and USA 250th Celebrations.”

“I decided to make a dinosaur campy birthday party theme on these cups,” Palec said. “I hope that people can just take a moment and discover all the Easter eggs in this glass. And really, it's just an honor to be part of Pint Day in itself.”

Joyride Brewing in Edgewater has been participating in Colorado Pint Day since the beginning. Co-Founder Dave Bergen says Colorado Pint Day is always on a Wednesday, the slowest day of the week, to help businesses.

Denver7 Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter & Dave Bergen the Co-Founder ofJoyride Brewing Company

“This is important because a lot of people think that Colorado breweries are just thriving and printing money right now, but it's actually a very difficult time for the industry,” Bergen said. “There are still prohibitionists out there that want to see these businesses close down, add more taxes to us to make everyone's beer more expensive, and this is the thing that we want to make sure doesn't happen.”

Bergen says the Colorado Brewers Guild works to protect independent breweries from industry threats while also providing a place for business owners to exchange ideas and improve their products.

"Colorado has the fifth most craft breweries per capita in the U.S., generating over $2.4 billion in economic impact, but independent craft breweries still need our support, especially during slower seasons," said CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adeson. "Colorado Pint Day is a simple, fun way for Coloradans to invest directly in the industry that has made this state a craft beer destination."

A dollar from every glass sold goes directly to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Here's a map of breweries participating in Pint Day, courtesy of the Colorado Brewers Guild.