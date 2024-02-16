Colorado pilots to compete in an all-women air race

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two pilots from Colorado are preparing to compete in the 2024 Air Race Classic, an all-women air race.

Alaina Bravo and Amanda Wilson, also known as The Blonde Bombers, will fly their Cessna 172 in the race from Carbondale, Illinois, to Loveland Colorado, beginning on June 18.

“We'll be taking turns as pilot in command, flying the different legs of the race. The one who's piloting command will be really in charge of navigating and controlling the aircraft, while the other one will be watching for obstacles along our route,” Bravo told Denver7.

The race spans four days. Teams must make flybys at each timing point and ultimately land at the terminus. Sixty teams are competing this year.

“We're going to be flying the race, really, at top speed trying to exceed our benchmark speeds,” Bravo said.

Just over 9.5% of pilots are women, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Bravo and Wilson met through the Colorado Ninety-Nines, an organization of women pilots. In October, The Blonde Bombers emerged victorious in a pumpkin bombing competition in Wray, Colorado. They were the only female team to compete.

“That's kind of how also how we got our name, The Blonde Bombers, is we're both blonde and we're dropping pumpkins out of an airplane and we won,” Wilson said.

The Blonde Bombers are studying the race route, memorizing the ins and outs of their Cessna and getting comfortable with spending a lot of time with each other in a tight space.

“I think we had planned roughly about six, seven-hour days for flying and only stopping when absolutely necessary to fuel up,” Wilson said.

Women’s air races date back to 1929 — a time when women were trying to show they could do the same things as men in aviation.

The 2024 Air Classic hopes to encourage women to show off their skills and build camaraderie while encouraging future generations of women pilots.

“I, like, eat, sleep and breathe aviation,” Wilson said.

“I am always so filled with gratitude to be able to fly because when you think about all of human history, the number of people who have actually been able to fly in an airplane, let alone be the pilot of an airplane,” Bravo said.

The duo is raising money to help pay for fuel, hotels and the entry fee for the race. To donate, click here.