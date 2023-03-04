LITTLETON, Colo. — Pharmacy chains in Colorado are caught in the middle of the abortion battle after the Food and Drug Administration expanded access to abortion pills earlier this year.

In January, Walgreens and CVS announced they planned to provide abortion pills following the FDA's rule change that broadens availability for the pills.

The Biden administration announced it would no longer enforce a long-standing requirement that women pick up the medicine in person. It formally updated the drug's labeling to allow many more retail pharmacies to dispense the pills, so long as they complete a certification process.

In a statement, Walgreens said it intends to become a certified pharmacy under the program.

However, on Friday, the pharmacy chain announced it will not distribute abortion pills in 20 mainly Republican-leaning states after being warned by a group of attorneys general not to distribute the pills, according to multiple reports.

Colorado was not on that list. This weekend, the state is seeing rallies on both sides of the issue.

Colorado pharmacies caught in the middle of abortion battle after FDA decision

Saturday, dozens gathered outside a CVS Pharmacy in Littleton, demanding the chain stop selling the pills.

“While you're going in there to get a six-pack of Coca-Cola or a medicine to help heal your body, someone might be in there trying to end the life of their baby," said Thomas Uebbing, who organized the protest.

On the flip side of the abortion debate, a group of students rallied in support of reproductive rights.

"The abortion pill medication has been used for over two decades now," said Nicole Hensen, with New Era Colorado. "It makes health care more accessible and affordable to folks all across the country."

Walgreens said it is still working to get certification to be able to sell the pill where they're legally allowed to.