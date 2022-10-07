Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating potential wolf attacks near Meeker

DENVER — Wildlife officers are investigating potential wolf attacks on calves on the White River National Forest near Meeker, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Friday.

CPW said it had not yet confirmed whether the cow calves were killed by wolves but the scene of their deaths “show damage consistent with wolf depredation.”

It is working with the owner of the livestock to find more evidence and looking for tracks and scat in the area. CPW said if it confirms the calves were killed by wolves, it will help the livestock owner implement hazing plans and resolve damage claims.

The agency did not provide further information about the calves’ deaths. It reiterated that wolves have not been reintroduced yet in Colorado. A wolf pack has been spotted multiple times in northern Colorado, and earlier this year, CPW collared the first pup known to have been born in Colorado.

But the presence of wolves in Colorado over the past couple of years has led to some depredation incidents – particularly in Jackson and Moffat counties, which are northeast and north of the Meeker area, respectively, where the most recent incident occurred.

Multiple cows and cattle, and at least one dog, have been found to be victims of wolves over the past year in Colorado.

CPW says its wildlife officers and other personnel have received wolf-livestock depredation identification and investigation training from Wyoming Game and Fish officials, along with the other depredation investigation training with respect to other species.