Colorado parents, students will lay roses at State Capitol to honor school shooting victims

DENVER — Colorado parents and students are coming together to remember the lives that have been lost in school shootings nationwide.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been 39 incidents of gunfire on school grounds so far this year.

Seventeen people have died nationwide as a result and 30 people have been injured, including two school administrators at East High School in Denver.

Monday, a group of parents will gather at the Colorado State Capitol to demand more safety in our schools. Among them will be Stacey Ravenscroft, a mother of eight.

“I'm tired of hearing about it. I'm tired of nothing being done about it," Ravenscroft said. "I would like to see them secure our schools. I would like to see doors not being able to be shot through and walked through. I'd like to not hear my kids hiding in cabinets.”

Joining the efforts is Ravenscroft's 8th-grade daughter, Kaydence Allison, who will be starting high school next year.

"It is scary to think that one day you might not come home to your family because of someone who wants to harm other people," Kaydence said.

Sunday, they gathered with friends and family to make signs that will be put up with flowers at the Capitol.

They plan to lay 206 roses on the east steps, each one representing a school shooting victim since Columbine.

"There's been so much loss in so many people hurt. The 206 doesn't include people who have been injured, people who are in wheelchairs, families that have just been devastated," Ravenscroft said.

Last year, she said they did the same after the Uvalde School shooting. This time, they are adding even more roses but not getting enough solutions.

"I don't know how many people will show up tomorrow. But it doesn't matter to me if anybody shows up as long as the right person hears what we have to say," Ravenscroft said.

"I hope what comes out of this is that nobody else gets hurt in the end and that it just stops," Kaydence said.

The flowers will be placed on the steps of the Capitol on Monday at 12:30 p.m. to honor the victims.

Anyone is welcome to stop by and show their support.