Colorado organization establishing crisis house to shelter trafficking survivors

DENVER — A Colorado organization is in the process of establishing a crisis house to shelter survivors who recently left trafficking situations.

A government study found there's not nearly enough housing for trafficking survivors, which can lead to re-victimization. Covered Colorado, an organization that supports human trafficking survivors, is hoping to fill that gap by opening a crisis house for trafficking survivors in March 2025.

"I think there's a gap that Colorado definitely needs to fill," said Johanna Spille, founder of Covered Colorado. "In just the last year, our crisis numbers more than tripled."

The organization already has a safe house that offers longer-term support. The new crisis house will offer immediate housing to survivors who recently left trafficking situations.

The home will provide shelter for up to eight survivors at a time. Survivors would be sheltered for up to 30 days and receive immediate support, such as food and clothing. Staff will then help them transition into other programs.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported more than 2,000 cases of human trafficking in 2020, but the U.S. Department of Justice says that was just a small portion of the incidents that actually took place. Spille said the crisis house is the only one in the state.

"There's not another house in Colorado that would be specifically for trafficking survivors that would fall within this crisis house setting," said Spille.

The home, like Covered Colorado's other residences, will be in a hidden location.

As the organization prepares to open the crisis house, Spille said they're focused on making sure it evokes a welcoming feeling.

"That's exactly what we are going for," said Spille. "We want this to feel like a home."

The organization is also raising money for a passenger van to transport survivors between residences.

You can support Covered Colorado's efforts through this link.

If you or someone you know needs help, you are not alone. You can call Colorado’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 866-455-5075 or text 720-999-9724. Covered Colorado is also ready to help at 720-674-3633