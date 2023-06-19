Colorado officials warn people to be careful after several water rescues and a drowning

DENVER — Colorado officials are warning people to be careful after several recent water rescues and a drowning.

Many Colorado rivers and creeks are swollen right now due to recent rain, and that makes them potentially dangerous.

Boulder Fire-Rescue said they’ve had to rescue five people in the past two weeks in Boulder Creek.

Three of those rescues happened in the last five days.

That includes a woman who was pulled from Boulder Creek and rushed to the hospital in critical condition last Thursday.

Early last week, officials said a 9-year-old boy drowned in the creek after falling off a tube.

Like many people, Marvin Harris and Lisa Wade had the day off Monday and wanted to enjoy some fun by the river.

But when they arrived at Confluence Park in downtown Denver, they got a bit of a surprise when they looked at the water.

“I was very surprised how deep it is and how fast it is,” said Wade.

Confluence Park is where the South Platte River and Cherry Creek merge.

“I've never seen it this high,” said Harris. “This is the highest since I've lived here in Denver. “And you’re kind of in shock at how much water it is and how fast it's going.”

Officials in Boulder said it’s important people remember that rivers are powerful and can be life-threatening.

They advise people to be careful, especially near banks, because you could easily fall into the water.

They say watch children and pets closely.

And they say to wear a life jacket if you plan to get in the water.

“If I had my kids here, I'd be a nervous mama. It’s not for kids right now,” said Wade. “Maybe you can put your ankles in. But I wouldn't go much deeper than that.”

Harris and Wade say safety is the top priority for them, and they hope it is for others as well.

“It's beautiful, and it's tempting to get in, but it's very dangerous,” said Harris. “You just don't want to lose your life [while] having a good time."