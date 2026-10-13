Colorado nonprofit launches survey to gather community input on youth safety and intervention tools

A Colorado nonprofit recently launched a new survey to gather community feedback on how to best address youth violence in the Denver metro.

“It's through the Colorado Impact Project, which is a new program that we're launching with McBride Impact,” Jason McBride, McBride Impact executive director said. “The main thing we are trying to do is hack the minds of these kids because a lot of these kids are getting programming from you know other places that they shouldn't. Not from their parents, but from the OGs on the streets, from the kids that are doing bad things.”

The survey asks about the effectiveness of current public safety investments, mentorship, and digital tools.

“It's about how you feel. How do you feel your dollars are being spent? What would you like to see in terms of youth violence prevention, in terms of community safety, and all those different things? So it's just a real brief three-question survey,” McBride said.

McBride said while he gathers community feedback from the survey, he is working with Personos AI’s Nick Blasi and Dr. Steve Huff to utilize A.I. to create profiles for young people, identifying their strengths and risk factors to help them disengage from gang violence and other detrimental behaviors.

“I participated in this stuff when I was a kid. Went through the summer of violence in '93. I've watched all these organizations spring up from you know, doing this kind of work. But we're still trying to treat gang activity in a 1993 way in 2026, and the kids are different. They get involved differently, for different reasons. They're more violent, and they have things that we didn't have when we were going through this. Social media being number one,” McBride said.

Over the summer when speaking about the increase in homicides in Denver year-over-year, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said: “One thing we are noticing is the age of suspects and victims being younger in many instances.”

McBride said he hopes to work with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to identify how social media has played a role in youth violence and ways to stop it.