Colorado nonprofit launches free series to help survivors of childhood sexual abuse

September is Childhood Sexual Abuse Survivor Awareness Month (CSA-SAM).
DENVER — September is Childhood Sexual Abuse Survivor Awareness Month (CSA-SAM). Earlier this month, Denver-based nonprofit Wings, which helps childhood sexual abuse survivors, launched a free online series to provide additional support.

“One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18. So, that means one in four women or one in six men, or one in five people of all gender identities, are survivors of childhood sexual abuse. And it's really an issue that cuts across all socioeconomic levels, all different demographics, any room that you're in — at least 25% of the people have this experience of abuse,” said Jenny Stith, executive director of Wings.

Stith said it’s an issue that should concern everybody.

“You've probably seen times when this issue will hit the media. There will be somebody prominent that comes forward and shares their story, and there will be a conversation for a number of weeks, and then, sadly, it seems as though it falls back under the water. And we haven't, as a culture, really accepted how huge of an issue this is — how much support actually needs to be there,” Stith said.

Stith said Wings' new educational series, called Champions of Healing, is a step toward providing the support that's needed.

“We've been working on an educational series for the last several years to help people understand this issue better, to break stigma and to help people approach this topic,” Stith said. “There are two series: one for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse, or people who are wondering if they're survivors because they don't always know initially. So, that's available.”

Stith said there is another course available that’s similar but aims to provide support to allies, loved ones, and professionals.

