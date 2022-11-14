Colorado nonprofit in urgent need of car seat, baby formula donations to help families

DENVER — A local nonprofit that provides essential items to families across Colorado says it's struggling to keep up with the growing demand.

WeeCycle, a Colorado-based nonprofit that works to improve the lives of local families, says the need for things like car seats, baby formula and cribs is skyrocketing.

"Post-pandemic, we're seeing inflation. Families are struggling to get by," said WeeCycle Development Director Lindsey Zaback. "We're receiving more phone calls than ever from families that have never needed help."

Zaback said they've seen a 161% increase in requests for cribs, bassinets and toddler beds, and a 283% increase in requests for car seats.

"At our mobile markets, we see families pull through with their little babies on their lap, and car seats are expensive. So it's really important that those kids have a safe place to ride in the vehicles," she added.

As of now, these are the items in highest demand:



Cribs and toddler beds

Humidifiers

Thermometers

Bassinets

Strollers

Baby monitors

Winter clothing and coats in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T

Enfamil Yellow and Purple Baby Formula

Winter shoes sizes 7 and up

Car seats: infant, convertible, and booster (You must complete this form to donate a car seat. If you do not include this form, the car seat can’t be used and will be recycled)

WeeCycle is not accepting smaller clothing or shoes and toys at these collection events due to limited space and capacity.

WeeCycle typically accepts baby gear donations during specific collection hours at its warehouse but is opening additional opportunities for the public to donate at numerous locations across the Denver metro area and suburbs from Nov. 12-20. Below is a list of participating donation locations and collection events:

WeeCycle

Donations can also be dropped off at WeeCycle’s warehouse during collection hours, which are Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. and Thursdays from 12-2 p.m. WeeCycle will also have a collection event at the warehouse on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The warehouse is located at 20 S. Havana St., Suite 210 in Aurora.

The organization collects donated and gently used baby gear, diapers, formula, and other necessities to support families most in need across Colorado. The group has partnerships and collaborates with more than 100 direct-service agencies. They are able to provide necessary resources to communities across the entire state.