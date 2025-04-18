Colorado nonprofit GoFarm helps backyard farmers flourish

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In a hidden corner of Lakewood, where most residents might not expect to find a farm, local farmer Stacey Dunn is working diligently to redefine the meaning of agriculture.

For the past two years, Dunn has been growing vegetables and flowers on a rented backyard plot, a project made possible through GoFarm, a nonprofit focused on promoting small-scale, sustainable farming and enhancing local food access.

“A lot of people genuinely just don't know that they could rent a backyard or rent land and produce food for their community,” Dunn said.

The homeowner she rents from only asks for fresh produce in exchange, a unique arrangement that illustrates a collaborative spirit that can come with small-scale farming.

Colin Riley, Denver7 With support from GoFarm, Stacey Dunn has been operating her backyard farm in Lakewood for the past two years.

Dunn, a second-year incubator farmer with GoFarm, believes that small-scale farming is the future.

“Keeping the food in the community improves all of our resources. And I think we should revert back to that a little bit versus driving our food three, four states or even countries away,” she said.

Dunn emphasizes the importance of local sourcing and sustainability, noting that produce grown nearby is not only fresher but fosters a stronger local economy.

The program offers participants valuable resources, including mentorship, training, and access to tools, aiming to eliminate significant barriers such as land access that many aspiring farmers face.

"The main barrier is definitely land access," Dunn said, pointing out that affordable farmland is scarce in urban areas.

Sarah Berger, GoFarm’s value chain coordinator, said there is an urgent need for ongoing support for farmers.

“We try to support in a way that eliminates the barriers that exist,” she said.

The program assists farmers by providing a network of resources, purchasing their produce for local food initiatives and supporting them at farmers' markets.

According to Dunn, GoFarm has made an otherwise daunting endeavor much more manageable. From providing her with a comprehensive business plan to offering mentorship and assistance with labor, the organization has been pivotal in helping her navigate the complexities of farming.

“The funding and all the resources that GoFarm provided has made an almost impossible job very, very possible and just a lot easier and a lot less stressful,” Dunn said.

The community's enthusiasm reflects the growing interest in local farming.

“We have people come to the Golden Farmer's Market, which is 15 minutes away, that live one street over, and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, I didn't know you guys were right there,'” she said.

Berger emphasized the need to foster a resilient local food system, focusing on equal access to nutritious food.

“Every human deserves to eat nutritious food, regardless of their economic status,” she declared.

GoFarm’s initiatives, including a mobile market named Chuck, aim to bring fresh produce directly to underserved communities in the Denver metro area.

As the movement for local sustenance continues to grow, Dunn encourages others to explore farming, even in unconventional spaces.

“Keeping food in the community improves all of our resources," she said.

If you'd like to find out more information on GoFarm's initiatives, visit their website.